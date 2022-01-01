HP ProBook 650 G8 vs EliteBook 840 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 650 G8
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G9
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.6 vs 130.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.36 kg (3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 234 x 19.9 mm
14.13 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|840 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1239
EliteBook 840 G9 +20%
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2519
EliteBook 840 G9 +175%
6932
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ProBook 650 G8 +1%
1336
1321
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2479
EliteBook 840 G9 +163%
6515
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|-
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
