HP ProBook 650 G8 vs EliteBook 860 G9

42 out of 100
HP ProBook 650 G8
VS
54 out of 100
HP EliteBook 860 G9
HP ProBook 650 G8
HP EliteBook 860 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 650 G8 and EliteBook 860 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 650 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.2 vs 139.5 square inches)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 650 G8
vs
EliteBook 860 G9

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 234 x 19.9 mm
14.13 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm
14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches
Area 840 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ProBook 650 G8
250 nits
EliteBook 860 G9 +300%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ProBook 650 G8 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
EliteBook 860 G9
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt - Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
