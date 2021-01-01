Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 650 G8 or EliteBook x360 1040 G8 – what's better?

HP ProBook 650 G8 vs EliteBook x360 1040 G8

46 out of 100
HP ProBook 650 G8
VS
55 out of 100
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
HP ProBook 650 G8
From $1550
HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
From $1839
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 650 G8 and EliteBook x360 1040 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 650 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 54 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.4 vs 130.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 650 G8
vs
EliteBook x360 1040 G8

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 234 mm (9.21 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.6 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 648 cm2 (100.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~83.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness
ProBook 650 G8
250 nits
EliteBook x360 1040 G8 +300%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 and ProBook 650 G8 or ask any questions
