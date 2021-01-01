Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 650 G8 or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP ProBook 650 G8 vs ENVY 14 (2021)

45 out of 100
HP ProBook 650 G8
VS
55 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
HP ProBook 650 G8
From $1550
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 650 G8 and ENVY 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 650 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 63.3 against 45 watt-hours
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108.8 vs 130.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 650 G8
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 234 mm (9.21 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~81%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 430 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ProBook 650 G8 vs ProBook 640 G8
2. ProBook 650 G8 vs ProBook 630 G8
3. ENVY 14 (2021) vs Spectre x360 14 (2021)
4. ENVY 14 (2021) vs XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
5. ENVY 14 (2021) vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
6. ENVY 14 (2021) vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and ProBook 650 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский