Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook 650 G8
- Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G9
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.8 vs 130.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 234 x 19.9 mm
14.13 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|840 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1239
ProBook 440 G9 +15%
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2519
ProBook 440 G9 +49%
3749
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1336
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2479
ProBook 440 G9 +116%
5351
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|-
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
