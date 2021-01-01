ProBook x360 435 G8 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 49.9 against 45 watt-hours

37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm

12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1322:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 59.9% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 41.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% - Response time 37 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ProBook x360 435 G8 +150% 1000 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS - 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 384 1024 DirectX support 12.1 - GPU performance ProBook x360 435 G8 n/a Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76.5 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

