HP ProBook x360 435 G8 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58.2 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|38.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1322:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|59.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.1%
|-
|Response time
|37 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|67 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|286 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3869
10287
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
