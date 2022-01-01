You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm

12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~84.6% Side bezels 7.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 38.7 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1322:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 59.9% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile 41.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% - Response time 37 ms 49 ms Max. brightness ProBook x360 435 G8 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS - 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 64 GPU performance ProBook x360 435 G8 n/a MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76.5 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.