HP ProBook x360 435 G8 vs Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

58 out of 100
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
VS
53 out of 100
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook x360 435 G8 and Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 66 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook x360 435 G8
vs
ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches		 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm
12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~74.9%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38.7 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1322:1 1661:1
sRGB color space 59.9% 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile 41.4% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% 66.3%
Response time 37 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 331 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
