HP ProBook x360 435 G8 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

52 out of 100
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook x360 435 G8 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.5 vs 106.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook x360 435 G8
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~84.5%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 38.7 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1322:1 -
sRGB color space 59.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% -
Response time 37 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS - 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
