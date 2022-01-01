You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 67 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.8 vs 106.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm

12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~78.9% Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.9 mm Colors Silver Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 38.7 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1322:1 7400:1 sRGB color space 59.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 41.4% 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% 99.5% Response time 37 ms 4 ms Max. brightness ProBook x360 435 G8 300 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 7 GPU performance ProBook x360 435 G8 n/a ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB 65.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.