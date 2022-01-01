You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 45 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (106.8 vs 114.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm

12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm

12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~73.3% Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.1 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1322:1 300:1 sRGB color space 59.9% - Adobe RGB profile 41.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% - Response time 37 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ProBook x360 435 G8 +36% 300 nits Latitude 3420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm -

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz - Cores 4 2 Threads 8 2 L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook x360 435 G8 +106% 1208 Latitude 3420 585 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook x360 435 G8 +248% 3869 Latitude 3420 1111

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance ProBook x360 435 G8 n/a Latitude 3420 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.