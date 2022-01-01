Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook x360 435 G8 or Latitude 3420 – what's better?

52 out of 100
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3420
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
Dell Latitude 3420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook x360 435 G8 and Dell Latitude 3420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (106.8 vs 114.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3420
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook x360 435 G8
vs
Latitude 3420

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches		 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm
12.83 x 8.9 x 0.69 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~73.3%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1322:1 300:1
sRGB color space 59.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% -
Response time 37 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook x360 435 G8 +36%
300 nits
Latitude 3420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

