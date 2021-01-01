Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook x360 435 G8 or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

58 out of 100
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
VS
52 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
From $859
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook x360 435 G8 and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 52 against 45 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93.1 vs 106.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook x360 435 G8
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches		 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~81.1%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1322:1 -
sRGB color space 59.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% -
Response time 37 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 76.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
