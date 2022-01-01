You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 55 against 45 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.1 vs 106.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm

12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~88.6% Side bezels 7.3 mm 3.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 38.7 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1322:1 2000:1 sRGB color space 59.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 41.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% - Response time 37 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ProBook x360 435 G8 300 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm -

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 12 Threads 8 16 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ProBook x360 435 G8 1208 XPS 13 Plus 9320 +23% 1485 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ProBook x360 435 G8 4063 XPS 13 Plus 9320 +66% 6740

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance ProBook x360 435 G8 n/a XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.