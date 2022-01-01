Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook x360 435 G8 or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

HP ProBook x360 435 G8 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

52 out of 100
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
VS
61 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook x360 435 G8 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (106.8 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook x360 435 G8
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~89%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 38.7 dB 38.2 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1322:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 59.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% -
Response time 37 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook x360 435 G8
300 nits
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 473 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS - 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB 88.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs HP ProBook x360 435 G8
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs HP ProBook x360 435 G8
3. HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 vs ProBook x360 435 G8
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and HP ProBook x360 435 G8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский