You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 45 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (106.8 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm

12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~89% Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.3 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 38.7 dB 38.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1322:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 59.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 41.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% - Response time 37 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ProBook x360 435 G8 300 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 473 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1343 MHz FLOPS - 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40 GPU performance ProBook x360 435 G8 n/a XPS 15 9510 (2021) 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB 88.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.