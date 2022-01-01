HP ProBook x360 435 G8 vs ENVY 13
Review
Performance
System and application performance
50
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
43
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
41
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
92
NanoReview Score
51
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches
|306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.8%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|38.7 dB
|43.4 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1322:1
|1839:1
|sRGB color space
|59.9%
|97.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.4%
|67.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.1%
|66.4%
|Response time
|37 ms
|47 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|286 gramm
|284 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
ENVY 13 +4%
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4063
ENVY 13 +3%
4189
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1292
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4830
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|12 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|80.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
