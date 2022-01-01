Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook x360 435 G8 or ENVY 13 – what's better?

HP ProBook x360 435 G8 vs ENVY 13

52 out of 100
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
VS
51 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
HP ProBook x360 435 G8
HP ENVY 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook x360 435 G8 and ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook x360 435 G8
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches		 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 38.7 dB 43.4 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1322:1 1839:1
sRGB color space 59.9% 97.5%
Adobe RGB profile 41.4% 67.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% 66.4%
Response time 37 ms 47 ms
Max. brightness
ProBook x360 435 G8
300 nits
ENVY 13 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 284 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 12 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance
ProBook x360 435 G8
n/a
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.5 dB 80.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

