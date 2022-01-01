You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the HP ENVY 13 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm

12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8% ~81.8% Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 38.7 dB 43.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1322:1 1839:1 sRGB color space 59.9% 97.5% Adobe RGB profile 41.4% 67.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% 66.4% Response time 37 ms 47 ms Max. brightness ProBook x360 435 G8 300 nits ENVY 13 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm 284 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W 12 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance ProBook x360 435 G8 n/a ENVY 13 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.5 dB 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

