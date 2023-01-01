You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.6 against 42 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

36% sharper screen – 225 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm

12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.9% ~82% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ProBook x360 435 G9 +100% 1000 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS - 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance ProBook x360 435 G9 n/a MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.