HP ProBook x360 435 G9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

59 out of 100
HP ProBook x360 435 G9
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook x360 435 G9 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 58.2 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook x360 435 G9
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS - 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
