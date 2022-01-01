You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm

12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.9% ~88.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ProBook x360 435 G9 +100% 1000 nits XPS 13 9315 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance ProBook x360 435 G9 n/a XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.