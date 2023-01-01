Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook x360 435 G9 or Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") – what's better?

HP ProBook x360 435 G9 vs Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14")

55 out of 100
HP ProBook x360 435 G9
VS
49 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14
HP ProBook x360 435 G9
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14")
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1235U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook x360 435 G9 and Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14")
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook x360 435 G9
vs
Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14")

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches		 322 x 209 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.23 x 0.78 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 673 cm2 (104.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.9% ~80.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

