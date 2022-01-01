HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (92.8 vs 101.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 36% sharper screen – 225 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|307 x 195 x 17 mm
12.09 x 7.68 x 0.67 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|599 cm2 (92.9 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|44.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 / 35 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|267 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1809
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1461
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7997
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.1 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
