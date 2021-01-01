Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2021) or VivoBook S13 S333 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook S13 S333

HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 60 against 50 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 307 mm (12.09 inches) 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 195 mm (7.68 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2) 605 cm2 (93.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system - Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 13 (2021) +33%
400 nits
VivoBook S13 S333
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
VivoBook S13 S333
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 5.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

