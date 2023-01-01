Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2023) or Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 13 (2023) vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)

56 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 13 (2023) and Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 75 against 66 watt-hours
  • 42% sharper screen – 243 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2023)
vs
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)

Case

Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches		 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm
12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches
Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~81.7%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Spectre x360 13 (2023)
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~4% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 260 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
2. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
3. Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
4. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
5. Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)
6. Spectre x360 13 (2022) and Spectre x360 13 (2023)
7. Spectre x360 16 and Spectre x360 13 (2023)
8. Elite x360 1040 G10 and Spectre x360 13 (2023)
9. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and Spectre x360 13 (2023)
10. ENVY x360 14 (2023) and Spectre x360 13 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский