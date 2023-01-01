Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm

12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~81.7% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5 mm Colors Silver Silver, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 2880 x 1800 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 171 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Spectre x360 13 (2023) 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ~ 4% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 13 (2023) 400 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 260 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Spectre x360 13 (2023) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.