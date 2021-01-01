Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2021) or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

55 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
From $1049
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (92.8 vs 102.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 307 mm (12.09 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 195 mm (7.68 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~86.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gray, Purple
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system - Active
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 5.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Spectre x360 13 (2021) or Spectre x360 14 (2021)
2. Spectre x360 13 (2021) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. Spectre x360 13 (2021) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Spectre x360 13 (2021) or Surface Pro 7
5. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or XPS 13 9310
6. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
7. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
8. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or ZenBook 14 UM425
9. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) or Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский