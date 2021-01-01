HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306
HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
From $1049
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 31% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|307 mm (12.09 inches)
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|195 mm (7.68 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|599 cm2 (92.9 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~106.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|-20.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|-
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +5%
4285
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
442
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +16%
2101
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.1 x 5.6 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
