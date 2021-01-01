HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
From $1049
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
From $800
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 60 against 53 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|Width
|307 mm (12.09 inches)
|305.19 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|195 mm (7.68 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|599 cm2 (92.9 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.4%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|-
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4205
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.1 x 5.6 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
