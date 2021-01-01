Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2021) or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400

58 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
From $1049
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (92.8 vs 111.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 25% sharper screen – 208 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 307 mm (12.09 inches) 321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 195 mm (7.68 inches) 224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
Area 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system - Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 3000 RPM

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 13 (2021) +33%
400 nits
Inspiron 14 7400
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7400
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
2. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
3. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
4. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
5. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
6. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Razer Book 13 (2020)
7. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7
8. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs Dell Inspiron 14 5402
9. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский