You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery 60 Wh - 53 Wh 68 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 60 against 53 watt-hours

Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 270 nits

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.8 vs 131.6 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 307 x 195 x 17 mm

12.09 x 7.68 x 0.67 inches 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches Area 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~79% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 44.7 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 600:1 sRGB color space - 97% Adobe RGB profile - 62.9% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 13 (2021) +48% 400 nits Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) 270 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 53 Wh 68 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 267 gramm 294 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR4 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Spectre x360 13 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) +80% 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB 81.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

