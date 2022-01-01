Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2021) or Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 60 against 53 watt-hours
  • Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 270 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.8 vs 131.6 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 307 x 195 x 17 mm
12.09 x 7.68 x 0.67 inches		 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches
Area 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~79%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.7 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 62.9%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 267 gramm 294 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) +80%
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

