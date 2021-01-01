Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2021) or ENVY x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 60 against 51 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 307 mm (12.09 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 195 mm (7.68 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gold
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system - Active
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
400 nits
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 5.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

