55 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
43 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
From $1049
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
Display
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 60 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (92.8 vs 111 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Width 307 mm (12.09 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 195 mm (7.68 inches) 221 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~75.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system - Active
Number of fans - 1

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 5.6 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

