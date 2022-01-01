Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2022) or Spin 5 (SP514-51N) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)

58 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
VS
59 out of 100
Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) and Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 26% sharper screen – 216 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
vs
Spin 5 (SP514-51N)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches		 312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm
12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches
Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~83.3%
Side bezels 3.6 mm 5.5 mm
Colors White, Black, Blue Green
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42.3 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Spin 5 (SP514-51N) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
