You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.9 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~78.9% Side bezels 3.6 mm 6.5 mm Colors White, Black, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1080 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1280:1 sRGB color space 100% 98% Adobe RGB profile - 69% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 13 (2022) +233% 1000 nits Swift 3 (SF314-511) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 314 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Spectre x360 13 (2022) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-511) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 74.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.