58 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
VS
54 out of 100
HP EliteBook 860 G9
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
HP EliteBook 860 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 66 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) and EliteBook 860 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 66 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.8 vs 139.5 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 171 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
vs
EliteBook 860 G9

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches		 358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm
14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches
Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.4%
Side bezels 3.6 mm 7 mm
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42.3 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
EliteBook 860 G9
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
