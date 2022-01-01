You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Battery 66 Wh - 51 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 66 against 51 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.8 vs 139.5 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 171 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm

14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.4% Side bezels 3.6 mm 7 mm Colors White, Black, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 42.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 13.5 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Spectre x360 13 (2022) 1000 nits EliteBook 860 G9 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 51 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Spectre x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 860 G9 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.