Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 66 against 51 watt-hours
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (92.4 vs 101.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches
|306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|657 cm2 (101.8 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|3.6 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|43.4 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|171 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1839:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|66.4%
|Response time
|-
|47 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|284 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1413
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 13 +9%
4189
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1292
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4830
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|12 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|80.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
