Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2022) or ENVY 13 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs ENVY 13

55 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
VS
51 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
HP ENVY 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) and ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 66 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (92.4 vs 101.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches		 306.5 x 194.5 x 17 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.67 inches
Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~81.8%
Side bezels 3.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 43.4 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1839:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.4%
Response time - 47 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 13 (2022) +150%
1000 nits
ENVY 13
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 284 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 12 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY 13 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
4. HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
5. HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs HP Spectre x360 16 (2022)
6. HP ENVY 13 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. HP ENVY 13 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
8. HP ENVY 13 vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)
9. HP ENVY 13 vs Dell Inspiron 13 5310

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 13 and Spectre x360 13 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский