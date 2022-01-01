You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1200 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm

11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80% Side bezels 3.6 mm 5.9 mm Colors White, Black, Blue Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42.3 dB 41 dB

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1200 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1551:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.1% Adobe RGB profile - 69.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67.6% Response time - 46 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 13 (2022) +150% 1000 nits ENVY x360 13 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm 327 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Spectre x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

