Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 66 against 43 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 66 against 43 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm

12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 678 cm2 (105.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors White, Black, Blue Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 42.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1080 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 700:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Spectre x360 13 (2022) +300% 1000 nits ENVY x360 14 (2023) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time 2:35 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 263 grams 320 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Spectre x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY x360 14 (2023) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.