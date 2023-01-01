Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2022) or ENVY x360 14 (2023) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)

57 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
VS
51 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) and ENVY x360 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 66 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
vs
ENVY x360 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches		 322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm
12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches
Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 678 cm2 (105.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 42.3 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 700:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 13 (2022) +300%
1000 nits
ENVY x360 14 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:35 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 263 grams 320 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 Plus 9320 and ENVY x360 14 (2023)
2. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) and ENVY x360 14 (2023)
3. ENVY x360 13 (2022) and ENVY x360 14 (2023)
4. Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and ENVY x360 14 (2023)
5. IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) and ENVY x360 14 (2023)
6. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and ENVY x360 14 (2023)
7. IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) and ENVY x360 14 (2023)
8. Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") and ENVY x360 14 (2023)
9. Surface Pro 9 and Spectre x360 13 (2022)
10. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Spectre x360 13 (2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) and Spectre x360 13 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский