HP Spectre x360 14 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

53 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
HP Spectre x360 14
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 14 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 66 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 33% sharper screen – 227 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 14
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 41.5 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 2609:1 1658:1
sRGB color space 98.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.9% 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.8% 98.8%
Response time 50 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Spectre x360 14
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +113%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 79.6 dB 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
