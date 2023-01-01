You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 66 against 58.2 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

33% sharper screen – 227 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 41.5 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 2609:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 98.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 67.9% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.8% 98.8% Response time 50 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 14 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Spectre x360 14 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79.6 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

