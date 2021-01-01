Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 14 (2021) or ExpertBook B1 (B1400) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

55 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
40 out of 100
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
From $1369
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 66 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 53% sharper screen – 171 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.3 vs 108 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

Case

Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 293.8 mm (11.57 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 220.1 mm (8.67 inches) 215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~77.5%
Side bezels 1.5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:35 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

