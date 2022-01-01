Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 14 (2021) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

49 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
VS
51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm
11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches		 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.5 dB 41.6 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 14 (2021) +33%
400 nits
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

