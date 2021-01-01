Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 14 (2021) or ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
vs
ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

Case

Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 293.8 mm (11.57 inches) 305 mm (12.01 inches)
Height 220.1 mm (8.67 inches) 211 mm (8.31 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~75.8%
Side bezels 1.5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:35 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

