Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 14 (2021) or Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

49 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 66 against 54 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.3 vs 110.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm
11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.6%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Green
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Full charging time 2:35 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Spectre x360 14 (2021) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Pro 8 vs Spectre x360 14 (2021)
2. ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs Spectre x360 14 (2021)
3. EliteBook x360 1030 G8 vs Spectre x360 14 (2021)
4. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
5. Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
6. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) and HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский