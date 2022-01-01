You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1200 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 66 against 54 watt-hours

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.3 vs 110.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm

11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.6% Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1200 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 14 (2021) +60% 400 nits Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 15 V Full charging time 2:35 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Spectre x360 14 (2021) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.