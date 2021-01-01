Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 14 (2021) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 66 against 51 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 293.8 mm (11.57 inches) 297 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 220.1 mm (8.67 inches) 207 mm (8.15 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~84.7%
Side bezels 1.5 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 2:35 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

