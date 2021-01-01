You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 66 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (100.3 vs 122.9 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 171 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS

Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm

11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~89% Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.5 dB 38.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Max. brightness Spectre x360 14 (2021) 400 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 2:35 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm 473 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1343 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 640 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Spectre x360 14 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) +290% 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 88.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

