HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs Omen 17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1450 grams less (around 3.2 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (100.3 vs 161.3 square inches)
- 35% sharper screen – 171 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 70 against 66 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm
11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches
|397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|647 cm2 (100.3 inches2)
|1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|171 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|290 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +24%
1554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +62%
6893
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +46%
1885
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +112%
10204
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
