You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 66 Wh - 70 Wh 83 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1450 grams less (around 3.2 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (100.3 vs 161.3 square inches)

35% sharper screen – 171 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021) Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 70 against 66 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) Dimensions 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm

11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm

15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.2% Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.5 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 171 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 14 (2021) +33% 400 nits Omen 17 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 70 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:35 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Spectre x360 14 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS Omen 17 (2021) +879% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.