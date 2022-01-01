Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 14 (2021) or Omen 17 (2021) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs Omen 17 (2021)

49 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
62 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Display
Battery 66 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and Omen 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1450 grams less (around 3.2 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (100.3 vs 161.3 square inches)
  • 35% sharper screen – 171 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 70 against 66 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
vs
Omen 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm
11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches		 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches
Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.2%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 14 (2021) +33%
400 nits
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:35 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2021) +879%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.

