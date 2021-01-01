You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 66 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm

11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches 309 x 223 x 18 mm

12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches Area 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~70.8% Side bezels 1.5 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.5 dB 38.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1080 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1322:1 sRGB color space - 59.9% Adobe RGB profile - 41.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.1% Response time - 37 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 14 (2021) 400 nits ProBook x360 435 G8 +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 45 Wh Full charging time 2:35 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm 286 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Spectre x360 14 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS ProBook x360 435 G8 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.