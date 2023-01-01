You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 41.5 dB 42.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 13.5 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 2609:1 - sRGB color space 98.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 67.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.8% - Response time 50 ms - Max. brightness Spectre x360 14 400 nits Spectre x360 13 (2022) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:35 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 grams 263 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Spectre x360 14 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79.6 dB 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 12.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

