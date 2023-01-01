Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 14 or Spectre x360 13 (2022) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 14 vs x360 13 (2022)

53 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14
VS
57 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
HP Spectre x360 14
HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 14 and x360 13 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 14
vs
Spectre x360 13 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches		 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches
Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 41.5 dB 42.3 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 2609:1 -
sRGB color space 98.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.8% -
Response time 50 ms -
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 14
400 nits
Spectre x360 13 (2022) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:35 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 grams 263 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Spectre x360 14
1.41 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 13 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79.6 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 12.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

