Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or Nitro 5 AN515-57 – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

64 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
HP Spectre x360 15
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 72.9 against 57 watt-hours
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-57

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1480:1
sRGB color space 100% 53%
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15 +33%
400 nits
Nitro 5 AN515-57
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-57 +89%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Spectre x360 15 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Spectre x360 15 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
3. Spectre x360 15 and Spectre x360 13 (2021)
4. Nitro 5 AN515-57 and ROG Strix G15 G513
5. Nitro 5 AN515-57 and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
6. Nitro 5 AN515-57 and TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
7. Nitro 5 AN515-57 and Nitro 5 AN517-54
8. Nitro 5 AN515-57 and Katana GF66

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 and HP Spectre x360 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский