HP Spectre x360 15 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 72.9 against 57 watt-hours
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1480:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|53%
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|500 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +5%
1472
1396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4725
Nitro 5 AN515-57 +1%
4768
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +8%
1548
1436
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +10%
6118
5542
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
