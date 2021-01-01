You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 72.9 against 57 watt-hours

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 143.7 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~72.4% Side bezels 7.3 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Blue Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1480:1 sRGB color space 100% 53% Response time - 11 ms Max. brightness Spectre x360 15 +33% 400 nits Nitro 5 AN515-57 300 nits

Battery Capacity 72.9 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 135 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 768 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Spectre x360 15 1.69 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN515-57 +89% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.