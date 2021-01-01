Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 72.9 against 59 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Can run popular games at about 345-471% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 90 / 135 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 768 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +628%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

