Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 15 or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

HP Spectre x360 15 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
54 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 72.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 80% sharper screen – 282 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (102.1 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~81.9%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black, Blue Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1550:1
sRGB color space 100% 96%
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15
400 nits
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) +3%
410 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 vs Spectre x360 15
2. Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Spectre x360 15
3. VivoBook S14 M433 vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
4. Swift 3x (SF314-510G) vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
5. Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
6. VivoBook S14 S433 vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
7. Aspire 5 (A514-54) vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and HP Spectre x360 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский