HP Spectre x360 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

67 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
VS
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Spectre x360 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 28% sharper screen – 282 versus 221 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 83.6 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Spectre x360 15
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 359.9 mm (14.17 inches) 349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
Height 226.4 mm (8.91 inches) 240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~81.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Spectre x360 15
400 nits
MacBook Pro 15 (2019) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 768 192
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Spectre x360 15 +345%
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

