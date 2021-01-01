HP Spectre x360 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- 28% sharper screen – 282 versus 221 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 83.6 against 72.9 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|Height
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +48%
1554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +11%
5218
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +30%
566
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2281
2595
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|0.6 mm
|Size
|-
|15.4 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
